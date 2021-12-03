By: admin

Published December 3, 2021, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Sanborn County Board of Commissioners intends to make and adopt a supplemental budget for the Road & Bridge Debt Service Fund for the purpose of paying on the debt for the 2013 938K Cat Loader.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the supplemental budget will be considered and adopted by the Board on December 21, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., in the Commissioners Room in the Sanborn County Courthouse, Woonsocket, South Dakota.

Dated this 16th day of November, 2021.

Kami Moody,

Sanborn County Auditor