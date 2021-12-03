By: admin

Published December 3, 2021, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes from the November 2nd meeting as presented. All ayes; motion carried.

CITIZENS INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

NANCY AND LAURA WITH FISHER ROUNDS

Nancy Fradet and Laura Neugebauer from Fisher Rounds presented health insurance options to the board. They are near their open enrollment time frame and need to re-evaluate the insurance options that best suits the county and its employees.

LIZ HOFFMAN, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION ASSISTANT

Liz Hoffman presented a variance for Brandon and Emily Goergen. By recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to approve the variance. All ayes; motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Maintainer warranty, roads, and bridges were all discussed. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to set a Supplemental Budget Hearing on December 21, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., for purposes of making additional payments on equipment. All ayes; motion carried.

SUB BOARD APPROVALS

Drainage Board minutes from November 10 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

SURPLUS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to surplus the 2010 White Ford Explorer, mailbox cabinet, and excess tires. All ayes; motion carried. S. Larson abstained. Items will be placed on the Dean/Edwards online auction in December.

4-H BUILDING

An aerial view map was shown to the commissioners regarding the overpopulated sandburs at the 4-H Building around the Horse Arena and the main building. Commissioners agreed that in the Spring of 2022, the highway department will spray around the area to eliminate the sandburs.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills. All ayes; motion carried.

Jury Duty Member, Jury Duty $590.72

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $76.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $77,485.12

Churchhill, Manolis, Freeman, Kludt & Burns, Employee Garnishment $210.73

First National Bank of Omaha, State Remittance $2,152.30

Sioux Equipment, Supplies $188.00

Heath Larson, Travel and Conference $30.85

Governor’s Inn, Travel and Conference $82.00

Forterra Pipe & Precast, Supplies $17,046.60

David Hjelm, Travel and Conference $154.80

A-Ox Welding, Supplies $213.01

Amazon, Supplies $651.41

Aramark, Supplies $124.57

AT&T, Utilities $54.30

Axon Enterprise, Data Migration Services $4,095.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – A. Williams, G. Schnabel, M. Bruce $320.00

Brooks Oil, Fuel $7,925.00

Brosz Engineering, Design and Plans for Structure Replacement $2,315.00

Butler Equipment, Repairs and Supplies $3,513.02

Central Electric, Utilities $259.49

DA Services, Floor Repairs $6,336.90

Dawson Construction, Utilities $252.96

South Dakota State Labs, Lab Tests $140.00

Forestburg Elevator, Supplies $4,314.80

Farnams Genuine, Supplies $1,048.86

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $578.57

Alan Larson Jr., Travel and Conference $30.85

Local Lumber, Supplies $172.79

McLeods Printing, Supplies $281.43

Menard’s, Supplies $1,235.41

Midwest Fire, Services and Fees $530.95

Office Equipment, Supplies $87.99

Office Peeps, Supplies $283.22

Pennington County Jail, Transfer of Inmate – D. White $49.64

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,127.38

South Dakota EMS Association State Treasurer, EMT Memberships $330.00

Department of Animal Science, Redbooks $162.50

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $176.60

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,184.00

Waste Management, Utilities $206.21

Woony Foods, Supplies $114.69

Xcel Energy, Utilities $42.82

Towns, Townships and Schools, Monthly Remittance $1,098,865.02

There being no further business before the board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County