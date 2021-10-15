Retirement party held for Ruml

By:
Published October 15, 2021, in Area News, Letcher

Sunday, Oct. 10, an official retirement party was held for Ron Ruml at an open house at the Letcher Community Center. The guest book was signed by 190 people.

Ron started hauling mail out of Artesian and Forestburg, April 13, 1985, and retired Sept. 30, 2021. His first Postmaster was Clyde “Buck” Ross, and Eileen Schmidt was the clerk. Howard Moore was the carrier on the Fedora route. Frieda Bollock was Postmaster for 20 years, and Brian Benz for 15 years. Ron was thrilled that Howard Moore, Frieda Bollock  and Brian Benz were all at the party.

Conda Green is Postmaster in Howard, and Sarah Steichen is the clerk in Artesian. On Sept. 30, Ron’s last day, Conda brought a cake to Artesian, and Shawn Ruml brought donuts for the customers to enjoy.

For 36 years, Ron has delivered mail on his route. Stacy Ruml has had the Fedora route for four years and was awarded the bid on his dad’s route in June. Keith Knutson of Letcher will now be delivering the Forestburg route that his Uncle Ron had. 

It was an amazing turn out of family and friends. Ron turned 80 in April and decided not to renew his contract. He will keep busy with his wife, Sandi, attending his 11 grandkids’ events, fishing, camping, and visiting his friends at Avera Brady, Countryside Living and Wesley Acres.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 17, 2021, 4:22 am
    Partly cloudy
    39°F
    real feel: 39°F
    humidity: 86%
    wind speed: 4 mph S
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 26, 2021 September 27, 2021 September 28, 2021 September 29, 2021 September 30, 2021 October 1, 2021 October 2, 2021
    October 3, 2021 October 4, 2021 October 5, 2021 October 6, 2021 October 7, 2021 October 8, 2021 October 9, 2021
    October 10, 2021 October 11, 2021 October 12, 2021 October 13, 2021 October 14, 2021 October 15, 2021 October 16, 2021
    October 17, 2021 October 18, 2021 October 19, 2021 October 20, 2021 October 21, 2021 October 22, 2021 October 23, 2021
    October 24, 2021 October 25, 2021 October 26, 2021 October 27, 2021 October 28, 2021 October 29, 2021 October 30, 2021
    October 31, 2021 November 1, 2021 November 2, 2021 November 3, 2021 November 4, 2021 November 5, 2021 November 6, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 