Published October 15, 2021, in Area News, Letcher

Sunday, Oct. 10, an official retirement party was held for Ron Ruml at an open house at the Letcher Community Center. The guest book was signed by 190 people.

Ron started hauling mail out of Artesian and Forestburg, April 13, 1985, and retired Sept. 30, 2021. His first Postmaster was Clyde “Buck” Ross, and Eileen Schmidt was the clerk. Howard Moore was the carrier on the Fedora route. Frieda Bollock was Postmaster for 20 years, and Brian Benz for 15 years. Ron was thrilled that Howard Moore, Frieda Bollock and Brian Benz were all at the party.

Conda Green is Postmaster in Howard, and Sarah Steichen is the clerk in Artesian. On Sept. 30, Ron’s last day, Conda brought a cake to Artesian, and Shawn Ruml brought donuts for the customers to enjoy.

For 36 years, Ron has delivered mail on his route. Stacy Ruml has had the Fedora route for four years and was awarded the bid on his dad’s route in June. Keith Knutson of Letcher will now be delivering the Forestburg route that his Uncle Ron had.

It was an amazing turn out of family and friends. Ron turned 80 in April and decided not to renew his contract. He will keep busy with his wife, Sandi, attending his 11 grandkids’ events, fishing, camping, and visiting his friends at Avera Brady, Countryside Living and Wesley Acres.

