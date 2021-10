By: admin

Published October 15, 2021, in Area News, Woonsocket

The Spirit of Faith church congregation surprised Pastor John Anderson with a celebration on Sunday for his upcoming 40th birthday and Pastor’s Appreciation Day on Sunday. He was presented a quilt made by the quilters with a WWE theme which is a favorite hobby of his. The congregation celebrated with him by having cake and ice cream.

…Read on and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!