SCW basketball players named to 281 All-Conference teams

By:
Published March 26, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

Five Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawk basketball players were named to 281 All-Conference teams this year.

Members of the Lady Blackhawks who earned 281 All-Conference team honors include Trista White named to the first team, Trinity Boschee, named to the second team, and Brooke Doering named to the third team. All three players are juniors at Woonsocket High School.

Members of the boys Blackhawk team who earned 281 All-Conference honors are Tryce Slykhuis, junior at Sanborn Central High School, named to the second team, and Hayden Beigh, sophomore at Woonsocket High School, named to the third team.

…See photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

