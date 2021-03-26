By: admin

Published March 26, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

Mr. Rick Olsen, Computer Technology Coordinator for the Sanborn Central and Woonsocket Schools, was recently awarded a plaque for 25 years of coaching in high school sports in South Dakota. Mr. Olsen has coached for sports programs at Mt. Vernon High School (junior varsity girls’ basketball while attending DWU), Alpena High School (boys’ and girls’ elementary school and junior high basketball, assistant boys’ and girls’ high school basketball, assistant track and head girls’ basketball), Woonsocket High School (boys’ and girls’ elementary school and junior high basketball, assistant boys’ and girls’ high school basketball, assistant track, head girls’ basketball, head track and head and assistant volleyball) and now for the SCW Blackhawks (assistant boys’ basketball, assistant track, head volleyball and assistant fifth and sixth grade girls’ basketball). He was given the award at the recent State B Boys’ Basketball Tournament that took place in Aberdeen last weekend.

