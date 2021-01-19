By: admin

CAMDEN Jost brought home first place from the Powerlifting event in Salem on Saturday.



The first powerlifting meet of the year took place in Salem on Saturday. The McCook Central/Montrose Meet had lifters from 12 schools participating and 103 lifters overall. The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket team consisted of 10 lifters. Medals are handed out to the top three lifters in each weight class. SCW had six medalists highlighted by Camden Jost winning the 182 pound class.

Powerlifting competitions consist of three lifts: squat, bench, and deadlift. Each athlete gets three attempts on each lift with the highest weight recorded. The three lifts are added for total weight. Lifters are then placed by total weight within separate weight classes.

The South Dakota State High School Powerlifting Meet is tentatively set for March 6 in Brandon.

