Senior Girls Tea continues Methodist tradition

By Sue Larson

By:
Published April 23, 2021, in Area News, Woonsocket

The annual Senior Girls Tea was held on April 14 at 2 p.m. at the Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church. This special event honoring the senior girls has been a cherished tradition by the Methodist women for nearly 70 years. Audrey Kempf attended in 1957 and her sister in 1953.

Lisa Snedeker spoke on the history of her own faith and based it on the scripture verse from 1 Corinthians 13:15: “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”

The choir consisting of Audrey Kempf, Wanda Swenson, Rachael Anderson, LaMae Peterson, Kay Jorgenson, Deb Boschee and Sue Larson sang two songs. Connie Farris was the Mistress of Ceremonies.

A delicious lunch followed. Tea was actually offered as well as coffee and punch. Kay Jorgenson had decorated the tables beautifully with pastel tablecloths, live flowers and teapots with a matching teacup and saucer.

Each of the senior girls were given a small gift along with best wishes in their future endeavors.

The Methodist women who served were Deb Boschee, Kay Jorgenson, and Connie Farris. Melda Farris of Countryside Living in Mitchell also attended.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

