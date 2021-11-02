By: admin

Published November 2, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

FROM LEFT to right, Carrie Howard, Megan Krueger and Tara Weber are seen here with the coffee machine that makes the great drinks served at Woonsocket’s new business, the Muddy Cup Coffee Shop & Pub.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, The Muddy Cup Coffee Shop and Pub made things official with a Grand Opening event. Located on Dumont Avenue in Woonsocket’s business district, the newest business in town had door prizes and sweet treats to give away along with introducing coffee flights and some new seasonal flavors.

The business opened as a pub on July 1 to be available during the 2021 Water Festival, but the coffee shop part of the establishment didn’t start serving until Aug. 16 to be ready for the first day of school this year. The business holds a malt beverage license, which allows them to sell beer, seltzers, flavored malted beverages and South Dakota wines. They serve all different kinds of coffee drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos, americano, macchiatos, etc. They serve hot or iced coffee drinks, but not blended. For those customers who aren’t interested in alcohol or coffee, the business also sells several different flavors of fruit smoothies. The only food they serve are pretzel snacks and pre-packaged muffins and rolls.

