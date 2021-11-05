Confirmation has costume fun

By:
Published November 5, 2021, in Area News, Woonsocket

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Confirmation class at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church had their own “costume party” with each student giving a presentation about their chosen Confirmation Saint. They had to explain who their saint was without saying their name, so the other students could guess the saint. They could dress in costume if they wanted, and at the end of the presentations, two judges decided together on the top three presentations. Third-place winne was Keaton Fridley as Saint Anthony. Jalyn Grassel won second place as St. Cecilia, and Kenlie Fridley won first prize as Mother Mary. 

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

