Published November 5, 2021, in Area News, Artesian

When the WWTS youth met on Wednesday, Oct. 27, a lot of fun and games were had. First, the group practiced the songs that they would perform for the church service on Oct. 31.

Kara and Judy Wormstadt presented the puppet play “The Two Builders.” All of the youth dressed up as Bible characters and then told the Bible story about the characters they were. There were angels, Noah and Mrs. Noah, Roman soldiers, King David, King Herod, Queen Esther, ark animals, Mary and baby Jesus, and the Bible. A game of charades was played using the last seven Bible lessons studied for the ones the kids acted out and others tried to guess what Bible story it was. Of course, there were lots of yummy treats for everyone to enjoy.

