Published November 5, 2021, in Area News, Woonsocket

There was a lot of activity and buzz all over Woonsocket on Saturday, Oct. 30. The beautiful weather helped the huge vendor fair in the gym draw a large crowd with shopping on the agenda. The Fall Frenzy event held at the Dumont Boutique and the Grand Opening of the Muddy Cup, both in Woonsocket’s business district, encouraged shoppers to get a head start on their Christmas shopping and to keep as much of their shopping local as possible. Keep on the lookout for more great shopping opportunities to come before Jesus’ birthday!

