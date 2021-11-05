By: admin

Published November 5, 2021, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

Winning the top honors at the Fun Horse Show were, left to right: Senior Grand Champion – Delaney Zoss, Senior Reserve Champion – Bailey Feistner, Junior Grand Champion – Alexis Roesler, Junior Reserve Champion – Hudson Fouberg, Beginner Grand Champion – Lily Roesler, Beginner Reserve Champion – Zoey Bussmus.

A 4-H Fun Horse Show was held on Sunday, Oct. 17, at the 4-H Grounds in Forestburg with ten counties represented. Forty-one 4-Hers started the new 4-H year by participating in their annual horse safety training presented by Eric Kobernusz of Mt. Vernon.

Following the training, 29 4-Hers joined in the fun and participated in eight different events throughout the afternoon. Jennifer Martinez of Ethan was given the task of judging the many events. Ribbons were awarded to the top six finishers in each class of beginner, junior and senior participants. Points were totaled and Grand Champion and Reserve Champion ribbons and prizes were awarded to overall beginner, junior and senior participants. This event is sponsored by Sanborn and Jerauld/Buffalo Counties.

