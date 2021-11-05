Halloween celebrated with trunk or treat events

Published November 5, 2021

Three Sanborn County communities held trunk or treat events in the past week to celebrate Halloween. Woonsocket planned theirs for Wednesday, Oct. 27 in the parking lot of the Spirit of Faith Church; however, the weather didn’t cooperate well, so they had to move their event into the church, but it was still well attended, and fun was had by all. Their event included two “haunted” rooms and a meal served by St. Wilfrid Catholic Church CCD program.

On Halloween, the Town ‘N Kountry Kids Blue Group 4-H Club sponsored a Trunk or Treat at Letcher’s baseball field. Twenty trunks participated to serve over 100 trick-or-treaters. The trunk winners for this year’s event were Jerilyn Moody and Angie Meier. 

The Artesian community also conducted a trunk or treat which was setup outside their Community Center/Legion Hall and hosted by the Artesian CIA. The Artesian Fire Department and several other businesses and/or families cleverly decorated their vehicles to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

These events make it much easier for families to celebrate Halloween safely and with less stress. They are also a great testament to how the communities of Sanborn County are willing to work together for the fun and safety of their community’s youth.  

