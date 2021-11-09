A huge crowd turns out for Willman benefit

By:
Published November 9, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

A huge number of people attended the benefit held in Woonsocket for Gary and Sandi Willman who are both fighting cancer.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, Woonsocket and surrounding communities came together at the Woonsocket Community and Events Center to raise funds to help Gary and Sandi Willman in their fight against cancer. Organizers put together a free-will offering soup and sandwich meal, a silent auction and a night of Bingo games to raise over $17,000. With $6,000 in direct donations into the benefit account setup for the family and the matching funds from Modern Woodmen of America Woonsocket Chapter of $1,250, the fundraising for the Willmans has reached over $24,000.

