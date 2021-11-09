On Saturday, Nov. 6, Woonsocket and surrounding communities came together at the Woonsocket Community and Events Center to raise funds to help Gary and Sandi Willman in their fight against cancer. Organizers put together a free-will offering soup and sandwich meal, a silent auction and a night of Bingo games to raise over $17,000. With $6,000 in direct donations into the benefit account setup for the family and the matching funds from Modern Woodmen of America Woonsocket Chapter of $1,250, the fundraising for the Willmans has reached over $24,000.
