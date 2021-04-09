By: admin

Published April 9, 2021, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids Red Crew 4-H Club met on April 3 at the 4-H Building.

Prior to the meeting, club members prepared Easter cards to send to their elderly friends.

The meeting was called to order by President Xavier Baysinger. The Flag Pledge was led by Ezra Schultz, and the 4-H Pledge was led by Kahle Johnson.

Roll call was led by Vice President Emily Ohlrogge with the topic, “Favorite Part of Easter” which was answered by 13 members.

The secretary’s report was read by Secretary Acaiya Schultz and approved as read. The treasurer’s report was given by Hope Baysinger and approved as presented.

Reports were given by Shiloh Senska and Trevor Johnson on Shooting Sports, Paige and Alex Anderson on Fruit Sales, Trevor on Beef Weigh-in, and Elisha and Ezra on Ice Skating/Bumper Cars. Kolby Lindsey and Emily read cards that were received from the group’s elderly friends.

The club discussed project day plans. Previous ideas included making t-shirts or kitchen towels with vinyl graphics like the group did with the potholders and a dried flower project. Pat Carsrud visited the meeting to show members a cement figure painting project option.

Members were reminded about the Project Incentive program. The club will be donating $251 to the theatre stage curtain project from donations collected at the community play ice cream social. It was decided to donate $100 to the Wessington Springs Winter Park Activities fund for their sledding party fun.

The 2021 State Fair 4-H Book has been released. Members should review the changes, especially the limits on State Fair entries. Anyone who has not completed YQCA training needs to get that scheduled.

The club has scheduled a school-wide Flag Burning ceremony with the American Legion Post #29 on May 18 at 2:40 p.m. Leader Paula Linke will be working with the officers to coordinate the details of the ceremony.

After discussion, members decided to participate in the American Legion Memorial Day program on May 31. Committee members appointed are as follows: Trevor, Kahle, Shiloh, Hope, Xavier and Emily.

The State 4-H Leaders are sponsoring their annual t-shirt logo design contest. Members were encouraged to submit a design for a chance to win $50.

Anyone who needs a club t-shirt needs to get their size to Leader Paula.

The club has been asked to organize some round-robin presentations for the annual Sanborn County Farmers Union Camp on May 25. Club members were asked to consider doing a presentation for this day.

The theme for the summer library program is about animals, and Librarian Bev Dunn has asked the club to consider helping her with an animal nursery day to kickoff the summer program. Members will get more details later.

Following the meeting, Character Officer Hope presented a character activity. She had three different colored eggs. As she broke each one, she explained that while each egg looked different on the outside, they all looked similar on the inside, just like people, and each person deserves to be treated with kindness.

Co-Recreation Officer Trevor led club members in a relay race where each team member had to do a jumping jack for each letter of their name.

Trevor presented an illustrated talk about how to shoot a basketball. Ty Burkel gave a presentation on how to show his Brahma chicken. Lane Burkel explained how he made his mousetrap car.

Club members learned about judging chocolate chip cookies from Leader Paula, including getting to eat the cookies as a snack.

The next meeting will be scheduled later in April. Other dates to keep in mind include State 4-H Shoot April 23-25, 4-H Camp at Poinsett June 2-4, and Goat Tying Clinic June 7.

