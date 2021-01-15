Woonsocket Quiz Bowl team places third in finals

By:
Published January 15, 2021, in School

On Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, the Woonsocket Quiz Bowl team traveled to Mitchell to compete in the Quiz Bowl finals held at the Performing Arts Center. Due to a schedule conflict with a girls’ basketball game in Redfield, Trinity Boschee, Brooke Doering, and Trista White were unable to attend and only Andrew Lindgren and Noah Terkildsen competed for the Woonsocket Quiz Bowl team. The Woonsocket team placed third and won a $250 prize.

