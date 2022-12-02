Blackhawks football closes season with awards banquet

By:
Published December 2, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

On Monday, Nov. 21, the WWSSC football program had their annual awards banquet in the Woonsocket gym. Coach Kenny Huether and his staff handed out several awards voted on by the team. However, the evening started with each letterwinner receiving their pin. Letter winners in the freshman class were Eli White, Parker Graff, Grant Edwards, JD Thompson, Dawson Larson, Luke Larson, Teagen Moody, Hayes Havlik, Tyler Brueske, Landon Jensen, Colby Flowers, Michael Foos, Grady Gran, Clay Moody, McCoy Schulz and Treyvon Lobster. Letterwinners at the sophomore level were Karter Mebius, Holden Havlik, Bryce Larson, Ryder Michalek, Landon Christensen, Payton Uecker, Tyson Eddy, Kade Olinger, Alex Schelske, Logan Potrament, Caleb Kneen, Robbie Hine, Shea Reindl and Rylan Grassel. Junior letterwinners were Brock Krueger, Blake Larson, Evan VonEye, Carter Gaikowski and Cooper Goldammer. Seniors who earned their letter for the season were Hayden Beigh, Michael Hoffman, Brady Larson, Camden Jost, Braydin LaBore, Carver Lindsey and Toby Kneen. Manager certificates were given to Cole Wilson, Tyson Kokesh, Brett Miller and Nathan Gaikowski.

…Read on and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

