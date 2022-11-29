By: admin

Published November 29, 2022, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

Black Friday shoppers were out and about on Friday, Nov. 25. Shoppers were lined up outside the door of Dumont Boutique and CreativeWEB waiting for the doors to open at 8 a.m. and hoping to take advantage of great sales.

While many people started their holiday shopping on Friday, 6B Seed and Supplies helped people either continue a family tradition, or possibly start a new one, with their sale of fresh Christmas trees, greenery and other goodies, which started on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and continued on Friday and Saturday. It was an event for the whole family with an exotic animal petting zoo, a hot cocoa and smores station, Christmas cookies, lots of trees and décor for sale and the farm decorated with lights galore. Their Santa and Sweet Shop is still open with many great Christmas items available for decorating or gift giving. They have another wonderful event planned for Saturday, Dec. 17 with a kids’ book reading by local author, Amanda Radke at their Santa and Sweet Shop at 10:30 a.m. along with the shop open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for any last minute shoppers.

Many people took advantage of the nice weather the area experienced over the Thanksgiving weekend to get their outdoor decorations up, too, so the whole county is looking festive and ready for the Christmas season.

