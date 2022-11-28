Shoot the 4 of Clubs fundraiser to Raise the Roof

By Paula Linke

By:
Published November 28, 2022, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

PICTURED ABOVE are, left to right: “Raise the Roof” committee members Myron Sonne and Stacy Zoss, drawing winner Ashlee Hanson, and committee members Paula Linke and Audrey Kneen.

Fundraising for the Sanborn County “Raise the Roof” 4-H Building Addition has had great success towards their goal of $350,000, with the total raised at over $317,000! The latest effort is the “Shoot the 4 of Clubs” fundraising activity.  Each week tickets are sold for a Monday night drawing. The drawing is shared via Facebook live and you do not have to be present to win as the 4-H building committee will call the winner. The lucky winner of the drawing then picks a sealed and numbered envelope from a group of 54, each containing a card from a deck of cards.  The goal of the drawing winner is to pick the envelope containing the 4 of Clubs which means they win 50 percent of the Shoot the 4 of Clubs “cumulative pot.” If they do not pick the envelope with the four of clubs, the lucky winner still receives 10 percent of the weekly ticket sales which has been $500+ that equals $50+ in winnings.  The remainder of the ticket sales goes towards the cumulative pot.  The tickets from the weekly sales are then discarded and sales for the next week begins.  The minimum payout to the four of clubs winner is $500.

…Read on in the Nov. 24 issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

