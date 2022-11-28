All-Conference teams announced

By:
Published November 28, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

Three members of the WWSSC football team earned SESD All-Conference honors for their efforts on the grid iron, and two SCW Lady Blackhawks earned 281 All-Conference team membership for their action on the court. Two Blackhawks from Sanborn Central were selected to the SESD All-Conference team, senior Toby Kneen on the left and senior Brady Larson on the right. Players from Woonsocket who earned All-Conference recognition are senior Camden Jost, SESD All-Conference, junior Kamryn Ochsner, 281 All-Conference honorable mention and junior Kennadie Ochsner, 281-All Conference second team. Other WWSSC football team members who were selected for the SESD All-Conference team were Wessington Springs students, junior Blake Larson, and sophomore Holden Havlik.

…See pictures in the Nov. 24 issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

