Larson and Adams place in Patriot Pen Essay Competition

By:
Published November 28, 2022, in Headline News, School

Sanborn Central middle school students participated in the 2022 Patriot Pen Essay Competition this fall. Their essays entitled “My Pledge To Our Veterans” required students to evaluate their values and the importance of Veterans in their lives. 

Each year students from around the United States in grades sixth through eighth who are enrolled in public, private, or parochial schools are eligible to submit their essays to their sponsoring VFW Post. Sanborn Central students are sponsored by Mitchell VFW Post #2750. 

This year, sixth grader, Brooklyn Larson, received first place on her essay, and eighth grader, Miley Adams, received second place. Both girls received a financial award with their placements. In addition to the certificate, medal, and financial award Brooklyn Larson received, her essay now advances to the regional level. 

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn weekly Journal!

