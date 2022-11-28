Oral Interp participants compete at Regions

Feistner medals and advances to State Meet

By:
Published November 28, 2022, in Headline News, School

Woonsocket School participated in the Regional Oral Interp Contest on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in DeSmet. Bailey Feistner performed in the Non-Original Oratory category, earning a medal and securing a spot in the state competition. Emilie Lindgren performed in the Humorous category and is an alternate for the state meet. 

For Sanborn Central, Sidney Salas competed in the Region Oral Interp Contest on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Mitchell at the First United Methodist Church in two categories. She was awarded as an alternate for the state meet in both the serious and poetry events. 

State Oral Interp will be held in Mitchell on Dec. 2-3. Feistner performs on Saturday, Dec. 3.

…See pictures in the Nov. 24 issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

