By: admin

Published June 10, 2022, in Sports

On Thursday, June 2, the Blackhawks baseball teams hosted Chamberlain and ended the evening with a clean sweep of wins across all three age levels. The rookies won their game with a final score of 11-10. The minors dominated with a final score of 10-0, and the majors held on to an early lead to win their game, 10-7.

The boys’ baseball season is winding down, as they only have a week of regular season games left before the tournaments start. They host Platte Maroon tonight (Thursday), with the rookies starting at 5 p.m. and the minors and majors following. Their final two games are both at home, too. They play Wessington Springs on Tuesday, June 14, and Platte Black on Thursday, June 16. There is a full concession stand available at every game, so come out and join in the fun while supporting a strong, energetic program in Woonsocket.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!