SCW girls basketball attends SDSU camp

Published June 17, 2022, in Sports

On Friday, June 10, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket girls basketball coaches and team traveled to Brookings to participate in the South Dakota State University basketball camp. SCW girls played teams from Hill City, Sisseton, Shanley, Parkston, Sioux Valley and Baltic. The girls had a full day of basketball. They also met up with Sanborn Central alumni and SDSU girls basketball star, Myah Selland. The SCW team members presented Selland with a donation for the SDSU Women’s Basketball players’ nonprofit organization, Her Turn, that raises money for girls to attend SDSU athletic camps at no charge. The non-profit was started this year by Selland and SDSU teammate Tori Nelson.

