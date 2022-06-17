By: admin

Published June 17, 2022, in Sports

On Tuesday, June 7, the SDVFW Letcher Hawks traveled to Castlewood for a double header with both the 14U and 16U teams playing. Despite Castlewood taking an early lead with five runs scored in the first inning to Letcher’s four, the young Hawks scored 21 runs in the second inning to bring home the victory in just four innings. The final score was 29-6, Hawks.

The 16U boys also had a good night with their two pitchers not allowing a single hit and the team scoring eight runs in the sixth inning. The final score was 18-5, Hawks.

The 16U Hawks had their next game on Tuesday, June 14 in Chamberlain, and both teams travel to Gregory tonight (Thursday). They have next week off and will see their next field play on Monday, June 27 in Letcher against Gayville starting at 5:30 p.m.

…Read details and see pictures of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!