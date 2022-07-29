DANR recognizes Town of Letcher for drinking water compliance

By:
Published July 29, 2022, in Area News, Letcher

PIERRE – The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced recently that the Town of Letcher public water system and the system’s operation specialists have been awarded a Drinking Water Certificate of Achievement Award.

“Access to safe and reliable water sources is essential to keeping our families safe and our economy growing,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “The award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of South Dakota’s drinking water system operators and their efforts to ensure their customers have access to clean drinking water.”

The system’s operation specialist is Eddie Hoffman.

To qualify for the Drinking Water Certification of Achievement Award, public water systems and their system operations specialists had to meet all of the compliance monitoring and reporting requirements, drinking water standards, and certification requirements for 2021.

