Centennial for 4-H approaches

Published July 29, 2022

Sanborn County 4-H is celebrating the Centennial (100th) Birthday of 4-H in Sanborn County. There will be a table available at Achievement Days, where memorabilia will be showcased of 4-H from the past 100 years. If anyone has something they would like to display, it can be dropped off on Thursday, Aug. 4, during the static exhibit judging between 4-7 p.m.

On Friday evening, everyone is invited to stop by the Centennial Birthday to enjoy a grilled burger or hotdog meal, including cake and ice cream, from 6-7 p.m.  Check out the 4-H member exhibits while you are there. The Ag Olympics will follow the meal from 7-8 p.m.; plan to enter a team or just watch for entertainment.

