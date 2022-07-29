By: admin

Published July 29, 2022

On Saturday, July 23, Tanner Christian competed in the Minnesota Xtreme Bull Riding Tour, LLC in Fergus Falls, Minn., and he rode a mini bull to the whistle for another first-place finish. On Sunday, July 24, he traveled to Clark for a 4-H rodeo, this time riding big bulls. He proved himself as a winner, once again, bringing home second place for his efforts at the Clark 4-H event.

Mason Moody worked hard all last week at the National High School Finals in Gillette, Wyo. It was his last trip to the national event as he moves on to focus on his professional bull-riding career. This year’s trip to the National Finals resulted in an eighth-place finish for Moody. It was his seventh trip to the National High School Finals.

