Published July 29, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Pictured are some of the participants who enjoyed the nice weather and the great fun outdoors at this year’s Scramble in the Sand. In the back row, from left to right: Casey Beigh, Gary Beigh and Jeff Boschee; front row: Jen Goergen, Randee Beigh and Arin Boschee. The father-son Boschee duo were the first-place winners of this year’s event in the men’s division.

On Saturday, July 23, the annual Scramble in the Sand took place at the Pony Hills Golf Course west of Woonsocket. The event is organized and conducted entirely by volunteers who are members of the club and are working hard to raise funds to renovate and upgrade the clubhouse at the course.

