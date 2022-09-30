By: admin

Published September 30, 2022, in Obituaries

Daun Whetsel, 90, of Mitchell, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell.

A memorial service honoring Daun’s life will be held at Bittner Funeral Chapel on Oct. 1 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers or monetary donations, please donate to www.alz.org or parkinsonhope.org.

Marnys “Daun” Rodee Whetsel was born March 28, 1932, in Mitchell, to Floyd and R. Grace (Smith) Rodee. Daun was the second of three children. Daun graduated from Garden City High School in 1950.

Daun started at South Dakota State University in 1950 and graduated with a two-year degree in home economics and education in 1952. On July 20, 1952, she married her high school sweetheart, Roland Whetsel, of Garden City. Daun and Roland moved to Pierre, and she began her teaching career. Daun lived in several South Dakota towns, including Pierre, Platte, Wagner, Black Hawk, Sioux Falls, Hurley, and she retired in Artesian.

Daun was active in childhood education throughout her life. In 1973, she completed a BS at the University of South Dakota – Springfield, and in 1976, she completed a master’s degree in special education at the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater. Daun was a mother, grandmother, sister, teacher, education consultant, mentor, and active in church and civic organizations.

Daun is survived by her three children, Raleigh of Frederick, Colo., Heidi Dorsey of Mitchell, and Gretel (Rocco) Baird of Belvidere, Ill.; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Daun was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Whetsel; son, Cameron; infant son, Dirk; sister, Donna Rodee Steichen; brother, Burton Rodee; and both of her parents.