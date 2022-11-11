Educators speak about drones in Woonsocket

By:
Published November 11, 2022, in School

Industrial Technology classes aren’t just about woodworking and construction anymore. These days, the part of technology plays a much stronger role in what is taught in a few of the classes offered at Woonsocket High School in the Industrial Tech Department. Part of the curriculum is working with drones. 

A drone is commonly referred to as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). Drones are being used more and more in all different fields of work, including agriculture, insurance, photography, law enforcement, etc. Learning how to operate a UAV correctly can open many job opportunities for young people, who tend to be more technology savvy than members of the older generations, but no one is too old to learn.

….Read on and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    November 12, 2022, 9:32 am
    Mostly cloudy
    16°F
    real feel: 5°F
    humidity: 84%
    wind speed: 9 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 30, 2022 October 31, 2022 November 1, 2022 November 2, 2022 November 3, 2022 November 4, 2022 November 5, 2022
    November 6, 2022 November 7, 2022 November 8, 2022 November 9, 2022 November 10, 2022 November 11, 2022 November 12, 2022
    November 13, 2022 November 14, 2022 November 15, 2022 November 16, 2022 November 17, 2022 November 18, 2022 November 19, 2022
    November 20, 2022 November 21, 2022 November 22, 2022 November 23, 2022 November 24, 2022 November 25, 2022 November 26, 2022
    November 27, 2022 November 28, 2022 November 29, 2022 November 30, 2022 December 1, 2022 December 2, 2022 December 3, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 