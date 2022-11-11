By: admin

Published November 11, 2022, in School

Industrial Technology classes aren’t just about woodworking and construction anymore. These days, the part of technology plays a much stronger role in what is taught in a few of the classes offered at Woonsocket High School in the Industrial Tech Department. Part of the curriculum is working with drones.

A drone is commonly referred to as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). Drones are being used more and more in all different fields of work, including agriculture, insurance, photography, law enforcement, etc. Learning how to operate a UAV correctly can open many job opportunities for young people, who tend to be more technology savvy than members of the older generations, but no one is too old to learn.

….Read on and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!