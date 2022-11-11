By: admin

Published November 11, 2022, in School

Brooklyn Johnson, a senior at Sanborn Central, decided to visit Lake Area Technical College in Watertown on Wednesday, Nov. 2. She attended their Senior Tech Day activities the school planned for any senior who might be interested in attending school there. As part of the festivities planned for the day, the school put the names of all attendees in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship, and as luck would have it, Johnson’s name was drawn to receive the scholarship. With the heavy cost of an education after high school, if Johnson decides to go to Lake Area Tech, this was a great start in helping with her post-graduation plans.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!