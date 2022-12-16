By: admin

Published December 16, 2022, in Public Notices

Franz Anthony “Tony” Luthi, 79, of Woonsocket passed away on Nov. 28, 2022, at his home in rural Woonsocket after a long illness.

A funeral service was held Friday, Dec. 2, at the St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Visitations were on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the church with a prayer service and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial was in the church cemetery. Fr. Chester Murtha and Fr. Kevin Doyle officiated.

Tony was born on Dec. 25, 1942, to Franz and Viola (Funkenbush) Luthi in Mitchell. He was the youngest in the family with eight siblings, Bernice, Beulah, Dorothy, Eleanor, Mary, Georgia, Francis and Mark. His childhood was spent growing up in the Woonsocket area and graduating from Woonsocket High School.

Tony lost his parents at a young age and began farming with his brother, Mark. He lived with Mark and his sister, Dorothy, and niece, Donna, on a farm south of Woonsocket.

Tony married Jeanette Rankin on June 1, 1972. The couple lived in town for several years and then moved west of Woonsocket to a farm in 1977. Luthi Farms would become their lifelong residence where they would raise their three children, Tina, Jim and Kayla.

Throughout the years, Tony worked at the local elevator, Swift/Dakota Pork and Van Dyke Supply. He served in the National Guard from 1963-1975. He was a member of St. Wilfrid Catholic Church and American Legion Post 29. His favorite pastime was hunting. He also enjoyed playing cards, reading western books, square dancing and fishing.

Tony is survived by his wife, Jeanette; his children, Tina Luthi, Jim Luthi and Kayla (Jeremy) Schomaker; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his eight siblings.