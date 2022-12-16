FRANZ “TONY” Luthi

Woonsocket

By:
Published December 16, 2022, in Public Notices

Franz Anthony “Tony” Luthi, 79, of Woonsocket passed away on Nov. 28, 2022, at his home in rural Woonsocket after a long illness.

A funeral service was held Friday, Dec. 2, at the St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Visitations were on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the church with a prayer service and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial was in the church cemetery. Fr. Chester Murtha and Fr. Kevin Doyle officiated.

Tony was born on Dec. 25, 1942, to Franz and Viola (Funkenbush) Luthi in Mitchell. He was the youngest in the family with eight siblings, Bernice, Beulah, Dorothy, Eleanor, Mary, Georgia, Francis and Mark. His childhood was spent growing up in the Woonsocket area and graduating from Woonsocket High School.

Tony lost his parents at a young age and began farming with his brother, Mark. He lived with Mark and his sister, Dorothy, and niece, Donna, on a farm south of Woonsocket.

Tony married Jeanette Rankin on June 1, 1972. The couple lived in town for several years and then moved west of Woonsocket to a farm in 1977. Luthi Farms would become their lifelong residence where they would raise their three children, Tina, Jim and Kayla.

Throughout the years, Tony worked at the local elevator, Swift/Dakota Pork and Van Dyke Supply. He served in the National Guard from 1963-1975. He was a member of St. Wilfrid Catholic Church and American Legion Post 29. His favorite pastime was hunting. He also enjoyed playing cards, reading western books, square dancing and fishing.

Tony is survived by his wife, Jeanette; his children, Tina Luthi, Jim Luthi and Kayla (Jeremy) Schomaker; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his eight siblings.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    December 19, 2022, 5:45 am
    Clear
    0°F
    real feel: -2°F
    humidity: 85%
    wind speed: 4 mph N
    wind gusts: 7 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 27, 2022 November 28, 2022 November 29, 2022 November 30, 2022 December 1, 2022 December 2, 2022 December 3, 2022
    December 4, 2022 December 5, 2022 December 6, 2022 December 7, 2022 December 8, 2022 December 9, 2022 December 10, 2022
    December 11, 2022 December 12, 2022 December 13, 2022 December 14, 2022 December 15, 2022 December 16, 2022 December 17, 2022
    December 18, 2022 December 19, 2022 December 20, 2022 December 21, 2022 December 22, 2022 December 23, 2022 December 24, 2022
    December 25, 2022 December 26, 2022 December 27, 2022 December 28, 2022 December 29, 2022 December 30, 2022 December 31, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 