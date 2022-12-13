By: admin

Published December 23, 2022, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on December 13, 2022, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Members Candi Danek and Mike Salathe present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer, Sara Salathe and Kaleigh Zoss.

Public Participation – None.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe to approve the minutes of November 8, 2022, financial reports and vouchers as presented; motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,091.90;

Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $646.45;

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $245.97;

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00;

CNA Surety, Bond $556.50;

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,255.69;

Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Streets $1,545.95;

Kibble Equipment, Streets $519.20;

Sanborn County Highway Department, Streets $235.34;

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $64.22;

South Dakota Municipal League, Fees $182.81;

The Sharp Firm Prof LLC, Fees $150.00;

Travis King, Streets $447.29;

Old Business:

King and Salathe reported on the cleaning of the streets after the storm, and the maintenance that will need to be done.

New Business:

Discussion was held on having a second meeting in December. The board decided against it.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to adjourn the meeting; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Town of Artesian,

Finance Officer Travis King

Council Member

