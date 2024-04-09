By: admin

Published April 19, 2024, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on April 9, 2024, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Member Mike Salathe and Candi Danek present. Also present was Finance Officer MaKenna Hertel. Present for public participation was Kaleigh Zoss.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Public Participation: None

Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to approve the March Council and Equalization Minutes, Financial Statement, and Payment of Vouchers; motion carried.

South Dakota Department of Revenue, License $150.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,287.55

Danek, Candace, Payroll $110.82

Hertel, Makenna, Payroll $831.58

King, Travis, Payroll $147.76

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $214.25

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc, Utilities $2,769.44

United States Postal Service, Fees $64.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $23.32

Farmer Implement, Equipment $16,754.00

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the streets. Discussion was held on the parks. Discussion was held on the lagoons. Discussion was held on the dumps. Discussion was held on nuisance properties; motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to hire Joel Johnson from Code Enforcement Specialist LLC. Motion Carried.

New Business:

Spring Clean-Up date was set for May 18th in Artesian. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve renewal of the malt beverage license for the Longbranch Bar. Discussion was held about mowing. Motion to approve the December 31, 2023, year end reports by Salathe, seconded by Danek; motion carried. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to hire MC Electric LLC to do electrical work; motion carried. There will not be an election this year, and therefore, there is no need for an Election Board. Candace Danek will be back on the Council, as no one ran against her.

Motion by Danek to adjourn, seconded by Salathe. Motion carried.

MaKenna Hertel

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

Published once on April 18, 2024