Published April 19, 2024, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on April 8th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, Rikki Ohlrogge, and Becca Grassel. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Sarah Jensen, Armondo Rodriguez, Brooke King, Darin Schmiedt, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the April 8th meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular Board meeting held on March 11th, 2024, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the claims, and the March 2024 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $838,409.18; Add receipts: Taxes $22,945.68; Interest $7,164.05; Admissions $0.00; Pupil Activities $2,950.77; Other local $1,895.64; State $125,242.00; Other state $1,523.05; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,000,130.37; less disbursements $287,912.17; less transferred out $0.00; Cash balance: $712,218.20; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $712,218.20.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,980,510.07; Add receipts: Taxes $30,250.70; Other local $1,713.22; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $2,012,473.99; less disbursements $13,976.40; Cash balance: $1,998,497.59; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,998,497.59.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $531,098.04; Add receipts: Taxes $18,558.56; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $549,665.60; less disbursements $43,127.91; Cash balance: $506,528.69; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $506,528.69.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $76,412.76; Add receipts: Interest $87.00; Adult receipts $0.00; Pupil receipts $7,849.98; Milk receipts $0.00; Other local $94.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $10,269.53; Total to be accounted for: $94,713.96; less disbursements $25,167.48; Cash balance: $69,546.48; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $69,546.48.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $45,600.32; Add receipts: Student Tuition $8,494.75; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $54,095.07; less disbursements $23,439.37; Plus transfer in $0.00; Cash balance: $30,655.70; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $30,655.70.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $35,663.24; Add receipts: Interest $43.52; Pupil activities $400.00; Other $2,791.50; Total to be accounted for: $38,898.226; less disbursements $5,875.34.74. Fund balance: $33,022.92.

Salaries and benefits for the month of March 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $172,906.42

Special Education: $42,478.51

Food Service: $10,991.18

Enterprise #53: $21,517.46

GENERAL FUND

A-OX WELDING, SHOP/WELDING SUPPLIES $492.58

AFFINITY, AFFINITY UNIVERSAL LICENSE – ONE YEAR $287.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, DRAMA SUPPLIES – LIBRARY BOOKS – SHOP SUPPLIES – CUSTODIAL $1,951.10

AT&T, CELL PHONE $88.71

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING LLC, FILTERS $464.12

CHS, PROPANE – PRE-K BUILDING $100.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $94.56

D & L SERVICE, MOWER OIL CHANGE/SVC CALL $136.00

DB ELECTRIC, FIXTURE UPDATES AND REPAIRS $479.97

EXPRESS 2, GAS $258.41

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $739.07

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, LODGING ESPORTS AND COACH CLINICS $970.96

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $890.26

[IMPREST FUND:

ANDERSON, RACHAEL, MUSIC CONTEST JUDGE $50.00

CASH, STATE ESPORTS MEALS $359.00

South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association, VOLLEYBALL COACHES CLINIC REGISTRATION FEE $110.00

TOTAL MARCH IMPREST CLAIMS: $519.00]

INSTRUMENTALIST COMPANY, BAND AWARDS $96.00

JORGENSON, KAY, ELECTION OFFICIAL $100.00

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $18,735.87

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE/MAINTENANCE $537.39

KROHMER PLUMBING, REPAIR WATER STATION – FIX SINK $473.25

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

MCGRAW-HILL, SCIENCE CURRICULUM $1,549.32

MCLEODS, ELECTION KIT – CHECKS – LEAVE FORMS $543.81

MENARDS, DRAMA – CUSTODIAL – SHOP SUPPLIES $740.11

NAPA AUTO PARTS, BELTS (7) $212.03

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $7,709.96

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $10.11

PONY HILLS COUNTRY CLUB, SCW GOLF 2024 COURSE FEE $500.00

REIDER, DELORES, ELECTION OFFICIAL $100.00

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, SHARED FOOTBALL STAFF/EXPENSES $2,857.10

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $192.02

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $169.52

School Administrators of South Dakota, SASD ANNUAL MEMBERSHIPS $1,417.00

SOUTH DAKOTA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS, SDASBO ANNUAL SPRING CONFERENCE $100.00

TIEDE, VICKIE, ELECTION OFFICIAL $100.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $426.10

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $161.99

Fund Total: $44,378.82

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,083.54

CHAD EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CTE ADDITION – PAY REQUEST #2 $134,844.64

ETERNAL SECURITY PRODUCTS, LLC, SECURITY DOOR LABOR AND SUPPLIES $5,133.46

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, CTE ADDITION – ARCHITECT FEES $1,073.10

MIDWEST BOILER REPAIR, BOILER VALVE & NOZZLE $1,051.02

S&P GLOBAL RATINGS, CAPITAL OUTLAY CERT. RATING FEE $15,133.50

WESTENDORF ELECTRIC, ELEMENTARY SPEAKER SYSTEM INSTALL $4,998.00

Fund Total: $163,317.26

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $584.46

Fund Total: $584.46

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $53.16

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD – SUPPLIES $467.52

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $46.02

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $270.98

Fund Total: $837.68

Checking Account Total: $209,118.22

FOOD SERVICE

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, FOOD $31.64

BARTON’S HEATING AND COOLING LLC, REPAIR – AIR CONDITIONER $370.84

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $197.90

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $31.13

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $426.43

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, REGISTRATION FEES – SUPPLIES $572.88

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD – SUPPLIES $7,356.33

PETERSEN, WESTON, LUNCH MONEY REFUND $31.85

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD (FRESH FRUIT AND VEGETABLES) $1,000.36

SWENSON, PEGGY, REIMBURSE – FOOD SERVICE SUPPLIES $19.09

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $14.48

Fund Total: $10,052.93

Checking Account Total: $10,052.93

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

ANDERSON’S, PROM DECORATIONS $3,546.19

DRIVEN COFFEE, BAND COFFEE FUNDRAISER $50.98

Fund Total: $3,597.17

Checking Account Total: $3,597.17

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report. The capital outlay certificates have been deposited in the Distict’s Dakotaland account. The Associated School Board Protective Trust had their annual insurance meeting with updates for the upcoming year. The rates increased six percent.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board that he has received quotes for new flooring in the commons area. There are several cracked tiles that need to be replaced throughout. The company he has been working with would also do flooring in one classroom for free if the school purchases through them. Mr. Weber updated that the school may need to look at updating/replacing parts for the kitchen cooler. When Dramstad’s last did repairs, they warned that it would need maintenance sooner rather than later. Mr. Weber presented the Board with a design for new band uniforms (tops only) from Band Shoppe. The school has not had new band uniforms for many years.

Mrs. Jensen updated the Board that junior high/high school is doing state testing April 8th-12th and elementary will test the following week. The Board was updated that sixth graders had their D.A.R.E graduation. Grades three through 12 will be going to the school play on the afternoon of April 12th. Kindergarten round-up will be held Thursday, April 25th. Mrs. Jensen updated that elementary teachers are planning field trips and sending information home with students.

Mr. Bruce updated that the busing has been going well and the roads have been holding up. Mr. Bruce updated that one of the minibuses will need repairs this summer. Mr. Bruce updated that he has been working with the kitchen staff to plan meals to empty the coolers before school is out.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that state esports was a very fun and positive experience for the students who attended. Brendan Evans placed second in the state in chess.

Mrs. King updated that there are only three IEP meetings remaining for the year, and they are all scheduled.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Todd Olinger, to approve the 2024-25 Woonsocket Education Association (WEA) negotiated agreement. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approves to add to officials pay – $35 for reffing fifth-eighth grade volleyball. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Todd Olinger, to approve to open an investors choice savings account with Dakotaland FCU for capital outlay certificates. Motion carried. Lisa Snedeker abstained from voting.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Becca Grassel, to approve the 2024 graduating seniors who meet the Woonsocket School and State requirements: Destiny Alameda, Selena Alameda, Ryan Aldrich, Jaycee Baruth, Jeffery Boschee, Taja Brooks, Lane Burkel, Carter Christian, Bryson Eden, Damon Froke, Jeritt Kokesh, Chase Linn, Allison Nedved, Kamryn Ochsner, Kennadie Ochsner, Emily Overson, Kayanah Patient-Peterson, Isaiah Schultz, Jaslyn Swearingen, Rain Swenson, and Evan VonEye. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Todd Olinger, to approve extra instruction stipends for the second semester to Mitch Korbel and Tracey Steele, each $500. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Becca Grassel, the Board approved an operating transfer of $50,000 from General Fund to Fund #53. Motion carried.

It was moved by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Becca Grassel, to approve a school board resolution authorizing membership to the South Dakota Activities Association (SDHSAA) for the 2024-2025 school year. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the purchase of 40 new band uniforms from Band Shoppe, Inc. for $10,078. (NOTE: Band Fundraising will pay $2,500 and the rest of the cost will be split with Sanborn Central School District.) Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Becca Grassel, to approve continued coverage with Associated School Boards of South Dakota health insurance (three deductibles) for the 2024-25 school year. Note: New rates are effective July 1, 2024. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the purchase and installation of new flooring in the commons and west entryway from Thornton Flooring & Design Center in the amount of $42,033.78. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the April 8th, 2024, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:12 p.m. on a motion by Becca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

