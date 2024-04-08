By: admin

Published April 19, 2024, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance.

Visitors were Andy Ettswold and Melissa Ettswold.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve March 18th, 2024, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Update on the ballfield: Chada contacted Pro-Contracting, and they will be coming up in the next week to lay cement in the dugouts. Update: Pro-Contracting has laid the cement in the dugouts. Chada contacted Tanner Cross about getting prices for posts and installing the posts, as he did the backstops in Mount Vernon and Salem and is now waiting to hear back from Cross. Update: Cross has delivered the posts for the backstop. The Board is waiting to hear back from him on the price of setting the poles. Discussion was also held on the lights at the ballpark. Morris Electric has ordered the lights. Update: Lights will be installed once Morris Electric receives them. Update: Discussion was held on the ballpark backstop. Tanner Cross will install the poles, and Melissa Ettswold will be ordering the pad and net this next week. They’re also planning to have work days coming up in the next couple of weeks, as the first game is on May 20th.

Discussion was held on placing an ad in the paper for summer help. The Board will place the ad in the paper the end of March. Update: Three applications were received. The Board plans to do interviewing in the next couple of weeks.

Discussion was held on the little sink at the community center that has been unhooked. Gromer will go over and fix the sink.

Tiffany, Landon, and Tori Hoffman were at the meeting representing the 4-H club. They discussed with the board on where they would want to plant the trees for Arbor Day. They talked about planting one at the park next to the Finance Office.

They also discussed clean-up days/dumpster days. The 4-H club is going to have a clean-up day on Sunday, April 28th. The Dumpster Days will start on Wednesday, April 24th, and will be picked up on Monday, April 29th.

The board also discussed that the 4-H club is looking at naming the park between the Community Center and Jake’s.

New Business:

No new business at this time.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,604.91 – Health Insurance, Tori Hoffman – $92.35 – Meter Reader Wages, Sean Gromer – $1,200.55 – Wages – Trustee and Maintenance Worker Wages, Ed Hoffman – $544.10 – Wages – Water Superintendent, Mark Chada – $731.74 – Mayor Wages, Angela Larson – $632.45 – Wages – Trustee, Angie Meier – $647.32 – Wages Finance Officer, QuickBooks – $902.70 – Renewal of payroll, United States Treasury – $2,505.12 – Quarterly Taxes, US Bank – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan Payment, South Dakota Municipal League Workman’s Comp – $123.00 – Workman’s Comp Insurance, Santel Communcations – $252.41 – Office Phone – $30.72, Office Internet – $95.50, Community Center Phone – $25.17, Community Center – Internet – $55.00, Lift Station – $46.02 – Phone, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample Fees, NorthWestern Energy – $1,403.97 – Utilities – Electric: Lift Station – $79.43, Community Center – $192.62, Rossy Park – $25.47, Lagoon – $17.00, Street Lights – $747.32, Water Valve – $92.93, Water Plant – $211.12, Ballpark – $38.08, Morris Electric – $13,877.58 – Ballpark Lights, Milbank Winwater Works – $358.49 – Water Supplies, Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Garbage Collection, Hoffman Digging – $150.00 – Water Maintenance on curb stop.

The next board meeting will be held on April 22nd, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the town office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

