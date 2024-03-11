By: admin

Published April 19, 2024, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 11, 2024, with the following members present: Joel Rassel, Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin and Brandon Goergen. Finance officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Boschee, to approve the February Meeting Minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following bills; a $2,600.00 donation was made to the T&C Fire Department; motion carried:

WASTE MANAGEMENT $7,006.35 GARBAGE

ARAMARK $348.48 SHOP

HAWKINS $555.61 WATER

STAN HOUSTON $216.30 STREETS

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS $538.92 PHONE

SODAK TREE SERVICE $4,337.00 CEMETERY

SOUTH DAKOTA FEDERAL PROPERTY $126.99 SHOP

SANBORN COUNTY SHERIFF $21,000.00 LAW ENFORCEMENT

RUNNINGS SUPPLY $214.98 SHOP

PUBLIC HEALTH LAB $58.00 WATER

MCLEODS $160.14 ELECTION

MENARDS $95.91 SHOP

JOHN AMES $180.00 CLASSES

GLACIAL LAKES & PRAIRIES $210.00 MEMBERSHIP

DICK’S WELDING $1,060.00 SNOW

EXPRESS STOP $121.77 SHOP

EXPRESS 2 $1,527.60 SHOP

South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources $600.00 WATER

C&B OPERATIONS $200.25 SHOP

CARQUEST OF MITCHELL $753.42 SHOP

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL $325.67 PUBLISHING

A-OX WELDING $164.28 SHOP

MAKE IT MINE DESIGN $159.30 PARKS

Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources $1,300.00 PERMIT

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA $3,756.87 PAYROLL TAX

SOUTH DAKOTA RETIREMENT $1,672.32 RETIREMENT

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $235.16 SALES TAX

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY $2,055.87 UTILITIES

Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources $600.00 WATER

Gay Swenson met with the council to discuss the housing development north of Kent and Gay’s house. Weber gave her the paperwork for closing the alleys. She also discussed the code enforcement work. She gave an update on a memorial that was purchased by Patti Larson.

OLD BUSINESS

The Council discussed the community garden. The water hydrants and storm drains have been installed.

The Council discussed City Hall. New carpet will be installed in the Finance Office. Something needs to be done with the south portion of the roof. John Ames will work on getting a quote.

The Council discussed the swans.

Weber informed the Council that there would be no need for an election. The following people have been nominated and have run unopposed: Elliott Ohlrogge – one-year term, Ward 1; Arin Boschee – two-year term, Ward 1; Darin Kilcoin, two-year term, Ward 2; Brandon Goergen, two-year term, Ward 3.

NEW BUSINESS

Weber informed the Council of the meeting for the directors of equalization. It will take place on Monday, March 18th at the City Finance Office.

The Council discussed the pop collection cage. The 4-H groups will be contacted to see if they are interested in taking care of it.

The Council discussed the code enforcement officer. He will be in town the month of April to do his inspections.

The Council was informed the community-wide clean up is scheduled for May 16th.

The Council discussed the baseball field.

The Council discussed the water and sewer that needs to be completed at the campground.

The Council discussed the shop project at the school.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Goergen, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

Published once on April 18, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $48.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.