The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 11, 2024, with the following members present: Joel Rassel, Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin and Brandon Goergen. Finance officer Tara Weber was also present.
Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Goergen, seconded by Boschee, to approve the February Meeting Minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following bills; a $2,600.00 donation was made to the T&C Fire Department; motion carried:
WASTE MANAGEMENT $7,006.35 GARBAGE
ARAMARK $348.48 SHOP
HAWKINS $555.61 WATER
STAN HOUSTON $216.30 STREETS
SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS $538.92 PHONE
SODAK TREE SERVICE $4,337.00 CEMETERY
SOUTH DAKOTA FEDERAL PROPERTY $126.99 SHOP
SANBORN COUNTY SHERIFF $21,000.00 LAW ENFORCEMENT
RUNNINGS SUPPLY $214.98 SHOP
PUBLIC HEALTH LAB $58.00 WATER
MCLEODS $160.14 ELECTION
MENARDS $95.91 SHOP
JOHN AMES $180.00 CLASSES
GLACIAL LAKES & PRAIRIES $210.00 MEMBERSHIP
DICK’S WELDING $1,060.00 SNOW
EXPRESS STOP $121.77 SHOP
EXPRESS 2 $1,527.60 SHOP
South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources $600.00 WATER
C&B OPERATIONS $200.25 SHOP
CARQUEST OF MITCHELL $753.42 SHOP
SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL $325.67 PUBLISHING
A-OX WELDING $164.28 SHOP
MAKE IT MINE DESIGN $159.30 PARKS
Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources $1,300.00 PERMIT
FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA $3,756.87 PAYROLL TAX
SOUTH DAKOTA RETIREMENT $1,672.32 RETIREMENT
DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $235.16 SALES TAX
NORTHWESTERN ENERGY $2,055.87 UTILITIES
Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources $600.00 WATER
Gay Swenson met with the council to discuss the housing development north of Kent and Gay’s house. Weber gave her the paperwork for closing the alleys. She also discussed the code enforcement work. She gave an update on a memorial that was purchased by Patti Larson.
OLD BUSINESS
The Council discussed the community garden. The water hydrants and storm drains have been installed.
The Council discussed City Hall. New carpet will be installed in the Finance Office. Something needs to be done with the south portion of the roof. John Ames will work on getting a quote.
The Council discussed the swans.
Weber informed the Council that there would be no need for an election. The following people have been nominated and have run unopposed: Elliott Ohlrogge – one-year term, Ward 1; Arin Boschee – two-year term, Ward 1; Darin Kilcoin, two-year term, Ward 2; Brandon Goergen, two-year term, Ward 3.
NEW BUSINESS
Weber informed the Council of the meeting for the directors of equalization. It will take place on Monday, March 18th at the City Finance Office.
The Council discussed the pop collection cage. The 4-H groups will be contacted to see if they are interested in taking care of it.
The Council discussed the code enforcement officer. He will be in town the month of April to do his inspections.
The Council was informed the community-wide clean up is scheduled for May 16th.
The Council discussed the baseball field.
The Council discussed the water and sewer that needs to be completed at the campground.
The Council discussed the shop project at the school.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Goergen, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.
Richard Reider,
Mayor
(SEAL):
Tara Weber,
Finance Officer
Published once on April 18, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $48.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
