RESOLUTION AND ORDER

By:
Published April 19, 2024, in Public Notices

WHEREAS, it is the best interests of the public that the following described streets be vacated,

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that upon Petition, pursuant to SDCL 9-45-7, the said hereinafter described street is hereby vacated.  Said street is described as that street which exists lying in the middle of Block 8 and Block 9 of Dunn’s Addition to the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota; and Block 9 and Block 10 of Dunn’s Addition to the City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota.

Passed and approved this 8th day of April, 2024.

Richard Reider, 

Mayor,

City of Woonsocket

ATTEST:

Tara Weber, 

City Finance Office

SEAL

Published once on April 18, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $11.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

