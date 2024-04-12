By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 9:00 a.m, with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes from the March 19 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $2,943,887.93

Register of Deeds $1,872.50

Motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

March Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $6,462.73

Auditor $9,403.54

Treasurer $9,699.82

States Attorney $7,795.90

Courthouse $4,620.73

Assessor $11,661.60

Register of Deeds $9,563.40

Sheriff $20,024.82

Public Welfare $1,847.50

Ambulance $1,473.63

Extension Office $2,244.66

Weed $4,922.15

Drainage $258.36

Planning and Zoning $193.77

Road and Bridge $41,948.11

E-911 $203.00

Emergency Management $750.25

Sobriety Testing $203.04

First National Bank, Tax Liability $18,574.94

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $418.50

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $25,604.79

AFLAC, Insurance $1,885.50

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $10,139.32

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,126.20

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $1,900.61

BEAM, Insurance $390.81

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $492.89

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $470.40

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

Brooks Construction, Repairs at 4-H Building $2,629.27

Brooks Oil Company, Propane $906.25

Butler Equipment Company, Supplies $89.83

Davison County Auditor, Veterans Service Professional $2,062.50

H&S Heating & Cooling, Supplies $5,090.00

City of Huron, Teletype Services 2024 $770.00

KO’s Pro Service, Repairs $366.29

Lewis Family Drug, Medication – J. Knox $100.28

Miner County Dispatch, Professional Services $9,337.50

NAPA Central, Supplies $259.78

National Sheriffs’ Association, Membership Dues $125.00

Office Peeps, Supplies $96.39

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Services Fees Feb ‘24 $987.90

Premier Equipment, Supplies $2,031.67

Quadient Finance USA INC., Postage $2,000.00

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $263.94

Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota, Quarterly Remittance $625.00

Sign Solutions, Supplies $426.18

Summit Contracting, 4-H Building Addition $3,686.50

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. The new heater was installed in the county shop and is working well. Nothing more to report currently.

ESTABLISHING A POLLING PLACE FOR PRIMARY ELECTION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson to approve Resolution 2024-14 to Establish a Polling Place for the Primary Election.

WHEREAS SDCL 12-14-1 requires the board of county commissioners to provide for election precincts throughout its county and shall designate polling places within such precincts, and

WHEREAS the commissioners wish to limit the expenses for election by combining polling places, and

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Sanborn County Board of Commissioners sets the polling place for the following precincts:

POLLING PLACE: 4-H Building in Forestburg (23237 405th Ave E);

Precinct 1 (Afton, Floyd, Benedict, Oneida, Artesian City, Diana, Ravenna);

Precinct 2 (Butler, Letcher, Letcher City, Logan, Elliott);

Precinct 4 (Jackson, Twin Lake, Woonsocket, Silver Creek, Woonsocket City Ward 2);

Precinct 5 (Woonsocket City Wards 1 and 3, Warren Township);

Upon roll call vote, the following was recorded: S. Larson, aye; P. Larson, aye; Blindauer, aye; Peterson, aye; Ebersdorfer, aye.

Dated at Woonsocket, S.D., this 2nd day of April, 2024. Motion carried.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer,

Chairman of Sanborn

County Commissioners

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody,

Sanborn County Auditor

LORI COWMAN, DISTRICT III

Lori Cowman gave a yearly update to the board regarding what District III offers and how Sanborn County had benefited from their presence, in hopes that Sanborn County can utilize District III even more than the county already does. They offer loans for Governor’s housing, Meat and Poultry Processors Loan Funding, and much more. District III can help with grant writing and submitting for many purposes for Sanborn County and other taxing entities within Sanborn County. More information can be obtained from the Auditor’s office.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Drainage Board minutes from March 13 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

The board had discussions about the 4-H building regarding the floors, doors, and a recap of the meeting with Summit Contracting from March 19th.

There being no further business before the board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 11:30 a.m. Motion carried.

The board will meet as a Board of Equalization on April 9, 2024. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

