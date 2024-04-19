By: admin

Published April 19, 2024, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met as a Board of Equalization on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Other members present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody and Tami Ziebart, Director of Equalization, also met with the board.

Oaths were taken by the Board of Equalization.

Karen Krueger, County Treasurer, reported that she received twenty-five applications, of which twenty-three qualified for the elderly and disabled assessment freeze. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the applications. Motion carried.

Tami Ziebart, Director of Equalization, reported seven disabled veterans tax freeze requests. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the requests. Motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the list Tax-Exempt Properties as published in the paper with an addition to the property listed below; motion carried:

#2966 – Warren School in section 16 of Warren Township.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson to approve the Owner-Occupied Status for the following properties; motion carried:

#3125 – Josue Salazar – Lots 5-7 Blk 12 OP Artesian;

#3912 – Gary Johnson – Lots 13-16 Blk 7 Dunn’s Addition Woonsocket.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the following assessment appeals to the County Board of Equalization; motion carried:

#3819 Gary and Randee Beigh Lots 13-15 Inc Blk 104 1st Addition Woonsocket.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to deny the following assessment appeals to the County Board of Equalization; motion carried:

#3738 Larson Properties Rentals II LLC W2 SW4 Blk 63 OP Woonsocket.

Ebersdorfer declared end of Board of Adjustment to enter Board of Commissioners. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to enter executive session at 10:15 a.m. for personnel matters. Motion carried. Executive session exited at 10:34 a.m.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 10:35 a.m. The next regularly scheduled commissioner meeting will be April 16, 2024.

KAMI MOODY

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board

Published once on April 18, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $27.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.