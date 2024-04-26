NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By:
Published April 26, 2024, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning Board at 9:05 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2024. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse, Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held the following Monday, May 13, 2024.

The meeting is to discuss a Variance for a plat of Lot 1 of Brooks Addition in the NE/4 of the NE/4 of 22-105-61.

Article 6, Section 613 Minimum Lot Requirement: The minimum lot area shall be 1.5 acres.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart

Zoning Administrator,

Sanborn County

Published once on April 25, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $11.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

