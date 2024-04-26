NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

231st Street Closure

By:
Published April 26, 2024, in Public Notices

There will be an open meeting at the Artesian Community Center on Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m. regarding the vacation of this road:

That existing public right-of-way, which includes the statutory right-of-way and any right-of-way acquired by deed(s) lying on the section line highway running east and west commonly known as 231st Street, bordered by 413th Avenue on the east and 412th Avenue on the west; and bordered on the north by Section 30, Township 107 North, Range 59, Benedict Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota and bordered on the south by Section 31, Township 107 North, Range 59, Benedict Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota; said road being approximately 66 feet in width and approximately one (1) mile in length.

Published on April 25 and May 2, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $20.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 31, 2024 April 1, 2024 April 2, 2024 April 3, 2024 April 4, 2024 April 5, 2024 April 6, 2024
    April 7, 2024 April 8, 2024 April 9, 2024 April 10, 2024 April 11, 2024 April 12, 2024 April 13, 2024
    April 14, 2024 April 15, 2024 April 16, 2024 April 17, 2024 April 18, 2024 April 19, 2024 April 20, 2024
    April 21, 2024 April 22, 2024 April 23, 2024 April 24, 2024 April 25, 2024 April 26, 2024 April 27, 2024
    April 28, 2024 April 29, 2024 April 30, 2024 May 1, 2024 May 2, 2024 May 3, 2024 May 4, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 