By: admin

Published April 26, 2024, in Public Notices

There will be an open meeting at the Artesian Community Center on Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m. regarding the vacation of this road:

That existing public right-of-way, which includes the statutory right-of-way and any right-of-way acquired by deed(s) lying on the section line highway running east and west commonly known as 231st Street, bordered by 413th Avenue on the east and 412th Avenue on the west; and bordered on the north by Section 30, Township 107 North, Range 59, Benedict Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota and bordered on the south by Section 31, Township 107 North, Range 59, Benedict Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota; said road being approximately 66 feet in width and approximately one (1) mile in length.

Published on April 25 and May 2, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $20.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.