By: admin

Published December 23, 2022, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

)

COUNTY OF SANBORN )

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN THE MATTER OF THE

PETITION OF:

Braxton De Witt Gentles

FOR A CHANGE OF NAME TO:

Braxton De Witt Reuting

FILE NO: 55Civ22-22

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR ADULT NAME CHANGE

NOTICE IS HEARBY GIVEN a Verified Petition for Adult Name Change has been filed by Braxton De Witt Gentles the object and prayer of which is to change Petitioner’s name from Braxton De Witt Gentles to Braxton De Witt Reuting. On the 18th day of January, 2023, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. said verified petition will be heard by this Court before the Honorable Judge Pardy Presiding, at the Court Room in the Sanborn County Courthouse, City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota, or as soon thereafter as is convenient for the court. Anyone may come and appear at that time and place and show reasons, if any, why said name should not be changed as requested.

Dated this 14th day of December, 2022, at Woonsocket, South Dakota.

Jillian Sheldon,

Clerk of Courts

SEAL

Published on December 22 and December 30, 2022, and January 5 and January 12, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $54.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.