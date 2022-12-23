By: admin

Published December 23, 2022, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present, along with Duane Peterson. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes from the November 22 regular meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

BROSZ ENGINEERING

Christian Hammond of Brosz Engineering was at the meeting to discuss bridges located in the county that are on the five-year plan. Discussion was had on the deterioration of bridges on county roads and what the replacement plan will be.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant met with the board. Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the change order #1 from Swingen Construction for cost changes. Motion carried. There were products that were not used, as a result Swingen Construction is giving back financial credit. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the fourth payment for bridge 56-190-056. Motion carried. Brian Pearson, Alex Burkel, Alan Larson, and James Gorter, all highway department workers, addressed some concerns with the board regarding Comp Time and updating the insurance policy.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the following resolution:

WHEREAS, Sanborn County wishes to submit an application(s) for consideration of award for the Bridge Improvement Grant Program:

STRUCTURE NUMBER(S) AND LOCATION(S):

Str. No. 56-030-025 – Sanborn County

7.5 miles north of Woonsocket, S.D.

On 397th Avenue over Sand Creek

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County certifies that the project(s) are listed in the county’s Five-Year County Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan;

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County agrees to pay the 20 percent match on the Bridge Improvement Grant funds;

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County hereby authorizes the Bridge Improvement Grant application(s) and any required funding commitments.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED:

That the South Dakota Department of Transportation be and hereby is requested to accept the attached Bridge Improvement Grant application(s).

Vote of Commissioners: Yes 5, No 0

Dated at Woonsocket, S.D., this 6th day of December 2022

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

County Auditor

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to approve the following resolution:

WHEREAS, Sanborn County wishes to submit an application(s) for consideration of award for the Bridge Improvement Grant Program:

STRUCTURE NUMBER(S) AND LOCATION(S):

Str. No. 56-200-153 – Sanborn County

0.5 miles west and 2.3 miles south of Artesian, S.D.

On 414th Avenue over Jim Creek

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County certifies that the project(s) are listed in the county’s Five-Year County Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan;

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County agrees to pay the 20 percent match on the Bridge Improvement Grant funds;

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County hereby authorizes the Bridge Improvement Grant application(s) and any required funding commitments.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED:

That the South Dakota Department of Transportation be and hereby is requested to accept the attached Bridge Improvement Grant application(s).

Vote of Commissioners: Yes 5, No 0

Dated at Woonsocket, S.D., this 6th day of December 2022

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

County Auditor

/s/Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board

FISHER ROUNDS

Nancy Fradet and Laura Neugebauer, Fisher Rounds Insurance Agents, met with the board to answer questions and concerns regarding the county’s current health care policy and how the county would like to move forward with a policy for 2023. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to switch to the Complete Blue 4000 policy through Blue Cross Blue Shield. Motion carried.

CASEY MILLER, AFLAC

Casey Miller was here to discuss the current Aflac plans that are offered to all employees.

BIDS FOR 4-H BUILDING ADDITION

No bids were presented by 9 a.m. on December 6. Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to table bid opening to December 20th at 9:15 a.m., at which time all bids need to be received in the Auditor’s office. Motion carried.

PERSONNEL HANDBOOK

The board of commissioners continues to review the employee personnel handbook.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,585,278.27

Register of Deeds $1,108.00

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

November payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $5,184.95

Auditor $8,075.11

Treasurer $7,214.26

States Attorney $6,722.82

Courthouse $3,779.55

Assessor $9,664.41

Register of Deeds $8,719.96

Sheriff $16,173.53

Nurse $5,305.32

Ambulance $2,243.00

WIC $33.11

Extension Office $2,881.81

Weed $3,810.66

Drainage $258.36

Road and Bridge $34,604.78

E-911 $89.20

Emergency Management $752.04

Sobriety Testing $89.17

Huron Regional Medical Center, Employee Garnishment $638.36

Division of Child Support, Employee Child Support $283.50

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $43.50

First National Bank, Insurance $3,150.10

EMC National Life Company, Ambulance – No Run Insurance $64.82

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $7,137.95

A-OX Welding, Supplies $383.47

David Anderson, Credit County Lien $50.00

Agtegra Cooperative, Supplies $19,525.03

Armscor Cartridge Incorp., Ammunition $1,067.00

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $406.23

Beadle Co Sheriff Jail, Fees – J. Weissman and G. Maury $160.00

Todd Brueske Construction, Repairs & Maintenance $7,142.77

Butler Equipment Co., Equipment $18,036.64

Davison County Sheriff, Jail Fees – L. Rivera Latimer, L. Montoya-Vangas and C. Kuper $1,140.00

State of South Dakota, Blood Alcohol Test – C. Kuper $40.00

ES&S, Election Supplies $2,112.56

Express 2, Fuel $156.13

Lifequest, Quarterly Support $2,000.00

Lincoln County Auditor, Mental Illness $460.15

Local Lumber, Supplies $239.77

Laurie Marcus RN, Blood Draws – G. Maury and J. Weissman $160.00

Midwest Concrete & Excavating, Culvert Repairs $13,469.41

NAPA Central, Supplies $25.21

Northwest Pipe Fittings Inc., Supplies $2,918.40

Office Peeps, Supplies $106.72

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee October 22 $883.03

Postmaster, Box Rent $660.00

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $580.80

Sanborn County Ambulance, Supplies $85.79

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,145.07

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services and Fees $93.47

South Dakota Weed/Pest Supervisors, Dues $75.00

South Daktoa Association County Highway Superintendent, Dues $350.00

South Dakota Department of Ag & Natural Resources, Dues $200.00

South Dakota States Attorney Association, Dues $735.00

South Dakota Weed & Pest Conference, Dues $475.00

Swingen Construction Company, Bridge Repair $112,555.20

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $280.45

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,242.00

Trail King Industries Inc., Supplies $698.18

Tyler Technologies Inc., Programming $4,483.19

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Waste Management, Utilities $246.02

Wheelco, Supplies $1,846.72

Woony Foods, Election Supplies $17.71

Xcel Energy, Utilities $10.74

There being no further business before the board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer to adjourn the meeting at 2:29 p.m. Motion carried. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on December 22, 2022, at the total approximate cost of $96.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.