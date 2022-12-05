By: admin

Published December 23, 2022, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the November 21st, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the parade of lights. They are still proceeding with it, and it will take place on December 2nd at 6:00 p.m.

Discussion was held on the cleaning of the water tower. Maguire Iron was planning to come out this late fall, but with the temperature change, they want to wait until the spring and will put the town down to have the tower cleaned in the spring.

New Business:

Meier will be meeting with Scott from Homeland Security for an audit on the warning siren the town received as a grant from Homeland Security. She will be meeting with him on Wednesday, December 7th at 10:00 a.m.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: C&B Operations – $2,500.00 – For Rental of Tractor for the 2022-2023 Winter season, Menards – $113.27 – Supplies for Community Center, Miedema Sanitation – $40.00 – Garbage Removal, NorthWestern Energy – $799.94 – Utilities – Electric: Valve – $10.46, Rossy Park – $25.64, Community Center – $148.18, Water Plant – $63.06, Lift Station – $55.96, Street Lights – $481.64, Lagoon – $15.00, Quill – $591.03 – Supplies – Ink and Paper, Santel Communications – $236.74 – Utilities; Phone – Community Center: $25.17 Internet – Community Center: $55.00, Office – Phone: $30.52, Office – Internet: $80.50, Lift Station Phone – $45.55, Angie Meier – $603.99 – Wages, Ed Hoffman – $530.10 – Wages, Faye Blindauer – $273.36 – Wages, Michael Hoffman – $83.11 – Wages, Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Wages.

The next board meeting will be held on December 19th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the town office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

