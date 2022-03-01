By: admin

Published March 1, 2022, in Headline News, School

Brooklyn Larson does her presentation as Johnny Cash for members of the elementary school during the wax museum in Sanborn Central’s gym.

Last Wednesday, the fifth and sixth grade students from Sanborn Central made their gym come alive with words of wisdom and information about famous people in history. They were performing their role as part of senior Reed Senska’s senior project, a wax museum.

To start, Senska explained to both grades about what a wax museum is and then how they were all going to work together to bring something similar, to Sanborn Central. Each student in the fifth and sixth grades got to choose someone famous, who is no longer living, to portray in their own wax museum. There were actors, politicians, musicians, scientists and all types of historic characters.

