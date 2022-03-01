History comes alive at Sanborn Central

By:
Published March 1, 2022, in Headline News, School

Brooklyn Larson does her presentation as Johnny Cash for members of the elementary school during the wax museum in Sanborn Central’s gym.

Last Wednesday, the fifth and sixth grade students from Sanborn Central made their gym come alive with words of wisdom and information about famous people in history. They were performing their role as part of senior Reed Senska’s senior project, a wax museum. 

To start, Senska explained to both grades about what a wax museum is and then how they were all going to work together to bring something similar, to Sanborn Central. Each student in the fifth and sixth grades got to choose someone famous, who is no longer living, to portray in their own wax museum. There were actors, politicians, musicians, scientists and all types of historic characters.

…Read on and see additional pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 2, 2022, 10:37 am
    Sunny
    35°F
    real feel: 34°F
    humidity: 88%
    wind speed: 7 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 27, 2022 February 28, 2022 March 1, 2022 March 2, 2022 March 3, 2022 March 4, 2022 March 5, 2022
    March 6, 2022 March 7, 2022 March 8, 2022 March 9, 2022 March 10, 2022 March 11, 2022 March 12, 2022
    March 13, 2022 March 14, 2022 March 15, 2022 March 16, 2022 March 17, 2022 March 18, 2022 March 19, 2022
    March 20, 2022 March 21, 2022 March 22, 2022 March 23, 2022 March 24, 2022 March 25, 2022 March 26, 2022
    March 27, 2022 March 28, 2022 March 29, 2022 March 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 