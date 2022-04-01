By: admin

Published April 1, 2022, in Obituaries

Janice M. Pauly, 56, of Glenwood, Minn., died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, March 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glenwood. Father Joe Vandeberg officiated. Visitation was on Monday, March 28, at Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood, with a prayer service and time of sharing that followed. Visitation continued Tuesday at the church, one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Arban Cemetery, rural Avon, at a later date. Arrangements are with Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood.

Janice (Jan) Mae Young, the daughter of Jerome and Darlene (Zabinski) Young, was born on July 7, 1965, in St. Cloud, Minn. A strong Catholic family, Jan was the second of seven children. She grew up on their family farm near Arban, Minn. She attended school in Holdingford, Minn., where she graduated high school in 1983 and was a member of the color guard. She married Steve Pauly, of Sauk Centre, Minn., April 19, 1986. They moved to Glenwood, Minn., in 1988, where they built their home and permanent residence on Lake Minnewaska. Jan and Steve were blessed with four children, which they raised together, before separating in 2013. Jan spent the later years of her life with her fiancé, Butch Kramber, also of Glenwood.

Jan began an in-home daycare (Jan’s Daycare) in 1990, becoming a licensed and accredited provider in 1992, a career she continued to pursue through the rest of her life. She volunteered throughout the community, as a member of the local Showstopper’s productions, various parent/teacher groups at the local school, and at her church. She was an accomplished seamstress and excellent cook, and she enjoyed frequent fellowship with friends and family that included card/board games, wine-tasting, gardening, and reading/book clubs.

Jan is survived by her four children, Brian (Kylie) Pauly of Woonsocket, Javen (Dan) Wunschel of Des Moines, Iowa, Shawn (Kendra) Pauly of Kalispell, Mont., and Austin Pauly of Kalispell, Mont.; seven grandchildren; her fiancé, Butch Kramber of Glenwood, Minn.; his three children, Brian (Kristi) Kramber of Lowry, Minn., Buddy (Samantha) Kramber of Howard Lake, Minn., and Brittany Kramber of Watertown; her parents, Jerome and Darlene (Zabinski) Young of Holdingford, Minn.; her six siblings, Theresa (Mark) Beutz of Albany, Minn., Kenny (Sandra) Young of St. Stephen, Minn., Kevin (Beth) Young of Holdingford, Minn., Joani (Pete) Neu of Becker, Minn., Marlene (Jeff) Panek of Hanover, Minn., and Judy (Joey) Opatz of Holdingford, Minn.; her former husband, Steve Pauly of Glenwood, Minn.; her four-legged best friend, Harley; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Norah Pauly.