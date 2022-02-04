Junior high SCW girls basketball continue successful season

By:
Published February 4, 2022, in Sports

The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket junior high girls’ basketball team is in the thick of their season. 

On Thursday, Jan. 27, the Lady Blackhawks hosted the Wessington Springs Spartans. In the first game of the evening, the junior high Blackhawks B-team defeated the Spartans, 20-5.

On Friday, Jan. 28, the junior high Lady Blackhawks traveled to take on the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots. SCW once again had a successful night with a win over the Patriots, 28-19.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, the young Lady Blackhawks participated in the Corsica-Stickney Tournament. The first team they met on the court was the Mitchell Christian Golden Eagles. The Lady Blackhawks defeated the Mitchell Christian Golden Eagles, 32-9.

In the championship game, the girls were up against the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titans. It was a close battle for the whole game, and it had to be decided in overtime. Unfortunately, the SCW girls came up just short and lost the game to the Titans, 25-27, to take second place.

Coach Rob Baruth is very proud of his team and stated, “The JH [junior high] girls have really improved everyday and are getting better. They do a great job of playing as a team on both offense and defense. They all know how to hustle and play hard. They are a great bunch of girls to coach.”

The junior high will host Wolsey at Woonsocket on Friday, Feb. 4, for their next game.

…Read more details and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

